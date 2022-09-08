NEAA Golf Tourney Benefit Draws 153 Players

Indian Ridge Country Club was the site of the 2022 annual North End Athletic Association (NEAA) biggest fundraiser.

The benefit event was sold out, the proceeds will support many sport programs, several community events, some social activities and assisting with other neighborhood endeavors.

The $150 tax deductible golf tournament provided, 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch and prizes.

Many hole sponsors were solicited as well.

Former State Senate President Robert Travaglini was this year’s chair of the tournament.

The NEAA presented a rocking chair to President Louis Cavagnaro for his many years of service to the North End neighborhood.

One-hundred and fifty-two golfers (38 foursomes) participated in the benefit tournament.

Afternoon at the Park

Sunday Afternoon at the Park will celebrate the Armenian Park on The Greenway 10th anniversary at 3 PM on September 18.

The event will recognize organizations serving immigrants and refugees.

North End 16th Buona Sera

ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center is currently planning for its 16th annual Buona Sera event on Tuesday, October 6 starting with a wine reception at the Wilmer Hale, 60 State Street, 26th floor Boston. (Covid 19 vaccination required).

Following the wine reception from 5:30 PM-7 PM, participants can enjoy dinner at a North End restaurant, with a table for 10 paired with an exciting celebrity to join their table.

A full list of celebrities and further event details will be announced shortly.

Fall Sports Being Planned

Some of the Sports Programs Being Planned by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) and North End Against Drugs (NEAD) for this fall include: soccer, field hockey, flag football and the Knights basketball program. More information coming soon.

NEAD Scholarship and Gift Cards Awarded

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) has presented eight $500 scholarships to eight private school students. In addition, NEAD awarded fifteen $100 Amazon Gift Certificates to public school students.

Scholarships were given to, Preston Horan, Maria Fountas, Ezio Salimben, Daniel Scibelli, Cameron Esposito, Hudson Walker, Antonio Romano and Grace Mayer.

ParkARTS Fall Watercolor Painting Workshops return

Budding artists ages nine and up are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for its popular fall series of ParkARTS Watercolor Painting Workshops during the month of September at six Boston locations. The series of free workshops is just one of the many offerings of the 2022 ParkARTS program.

The workshops welcome artists of all skill levels to create their own greenspace-inspired masterpieces. Materials and instruction by local artists is provided. This series is open to Boston residents. Registration is required. For more information, please visit boston.gov/watercolor.

All classes are held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., weather permitting. Dates and locations for the workshops are as follows:

Saturday, September 10

Paul Revere Mall

370 Hanover Street, North End

For more information please visit Boston.gov/parks. Stay up to date with news, events, and design and construction work in Boston parks by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.