New Health Vespa Raffle Winner

A brand-new Vespa was raffled off at the recent NEW Health Trivia fundraiser for the Center’s Food Insecurity Program which provides free healthy food for people in need.

Donated by The Herb Chamber Companies, the raffle which began in the fall of the North End Health Center’s 50th anniversary in 2021 and raised $7,170for the Food Insecurity Program.

Brian O’Rourke of Boston a patient at NEW Health was the winner of the Vespa.

The Food Insecurity Program was established in 2016 and is committed to improving the quality of health and life for its over 5,000 patients serving over 100 families a month.

The program accepts food donations like, whole fruits and vegetables, commercially packaged refrigerated foods, eggs, milk, cheese, butter, tortillas, bread, bagged salad, frozen foods, vegetables, fruits and prepared meals.