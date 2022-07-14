Summer Is Half Over – Make the Most of What’s Left

We realize that most of the kids have been out of school for only a few weeks, but in terms of what we think of as the full summer season from Memorial Day to Labor Day, this coming weekend will mark the midpoint of the Summer of ‘22.

Thus far we have been blessed with generally perfect weather — dry, with lots of sun; warm, but not too hot — for outdoor activities of every kind.

Admittedly, for those among us who crave the heat and humidity (which is how we liked it when we were younger), the weather has been a bit on the cool side. But the flip part to that is that our electric bills have been low because we rarely have needed to use the air conditioning.

Those of us who are fortunate to live along the coast have been able to keep our windows open at night to bring in the cool sea breezes, which have been more prevalent this year than usual, to fill our homes.

In addition, the above-normal ocean temperature — we noticed the warmer temps in the middle of May — have allowed for the sort of refreshing dip for which we typically have to wait until late July and August.

Compared to much of the rest of the country, which has seen extreme weather with record-setting heat domes, wildfires, drought, and powerful winds, our corner of the world here in the Northeast has been idyllic.

But we know that Mother Nature is unpredictable and that in the end, things always even out, so to speak.

So we urge our readers to make the most of the second half of the Summer of ‘22 with our family, friends, and loved ones and to create memories that will last a lifetime.

The nice thing about summer is that in our experience, we’ve found the most memorable moments often are the simplest, such as getting an ice cream with the kids or just spending a day at the beach or going to a big summer movie, whether with the family or a date.

We will leave with these words from the song by the great Nat King Cole from the early 1960s that captures what summertime is all about:

Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer

Those days of soda and pretzels and beer

Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer

You’ll wish that summer could always be here