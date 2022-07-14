Red Sox Foundation Supports NEAA Baseball Programs

Sunday morning at Puopolo Park was the site of the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Instructional Baseball Program for four-year-old boys and girls, once again sponsored by the Boston Red Sox Foundation. In addition, Sunday morning, the NEAA also held a T-Ball Program for five-year-old boys and girls at Puopolo Park sponsored by the Boston Red Sox Foundation. The Foundation, through its Junior RBI Program provided shirts, hats, baseballs, Ts and other needed equipment for the players. “The Foundation also afforded the players the opportunity to attend the RBI opening day at Fenway Park and access to tickets to a Red Sox game, all provided free of charge to the NEAA and to our families,” Sports Coordinator John Romano said. During the programs, NEAA volunteers led by Rich Perry and Ralph Martignetti provided players with lessons on throwing, hitting and baserunning each week. “All the participants in these two programs had a fun filled experience while learning the grand old game,” Romano added. The players were invited to attend the NEAA Closing Day Celebration on Saturday, June 25 and had their final baseball session on Sunday, June 26 where they were presented with medals for their hard work throughout the season. The Instructional Program consisted of 15 players and the T-Ball Program had 32 participants.