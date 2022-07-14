News

Frog Pond Fun

North Enders Rebecca, Ronan (7), and Declan Ryan (4) dive right in during the opening of the Boston
Common Frog Pond spray pool on June 28. The celebration was hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston’s
Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the Boston Parks and
Recreation Department, and The Skating Club of Boston and sponsored by H.P. Hood LLC. The spray pool
is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. For further information, go to bostonfrogpond.com.

