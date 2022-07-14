News Frog Pond Fun by North End Regional Review Staff • July 14, 2022 • 0 Comments North Enders Rebecca, Ronan (7), and Declan Ryan (4) dive right in during the opening of the BostonCommon Frog Pond spray pool on June 28. The celebration was hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston’sChief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space Rev. Mariama White-Hammond, the Boston Parks andRecreation Department, and The Skating Club of Boston and sponsored by H.P. Hood LLC. The spray poolis open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labor Day. For further information, go to bostonfrogpond.com.