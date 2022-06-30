By Phil Orlandella

Michlewitz Hosts Successful Scholarship Event

The 2022 Cornhole Classic held at the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway was a major success, attracting hundreds of people raising, $49,000 for the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) and the Geraldine Marshall Scholarship Fund.

The Classic is hosted annually by State Representative Aaron Michlewitz. This year, the event set a record for the money raised.

It was a terrific community event that produced fun for all, while raising scholarship funds.

North End Non-Profits Could Use Volunteers and Donors

Fund raising and volunteering for neighborhood groups is important for local organizations to continue to provide meaningful programs, events and activities for the community.

Local businesses should consider making a financial donation to a non-profit neighborhood organization or even adopt one on a continuing basis.

Residents can make a contribution or volunteer some time to help with a fundraiser or coordinating a community event.

There are numerous outstanding non-profit agencies in the North End to choose from. Make a phone call and get involved in the community.

NEAA Baseball Extravaganza is a Grand Slam

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) hit a Grand Slam with it’s terrific Baseball Extravaganza that featured two All Star games between teams from Charlestown and all six teams from the 6-8-year-old program playing games between each other.

Many spectators attended the family event that included refreshments and numerous attractions.

It was a Grand Slam event!