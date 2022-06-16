Foccp Maintaining Garden and Park Cleanup

The roses in the garden at Columbus Park Blooming. Residents are invited to stop by to see the vibrant pink and red roses are blooming. FOCCP members continue to add sunflowers and other annuals to the center bed and flowers in the Crescent Garden and plant a spectacular display of daisies, daylilies and a new Red Hot Poker plant. Anyone who wants to volunteer to work in the garden can contact Horticulture Committee Robyn Reed at [email protected] FOCCP provides the tools and training. Volunteer times: Wednesdays from 8 AM to 9:30 AM and Sundays from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. No experience required. If gardening is not your thing, you can still help the park. You can join the FOCCP “Cleanup Crew” that meets every Monday morning from 9 AM to 10 AM to pick up any loose debris to keep the park clean.