During First Quarter 2022 District A-1’s Violent Part One Crime Down 18%

Boston Police released the first quarter crime stats for District A-1 and violent Part One Crime was down 18 percent while nonviolent Part One Crime was up four percent.

Part One Crimes are the more serious crimes the Boston Police keep track of and are split between violent and nonviolent Part One Crimes.

When comparing January 1, 2022 through May 15, 2022 with the same time period during the first quarter of 2021 there were two homicides so far this year which was the same number reported during the same period in 2021.

Rape or attempted rape is up 50 percent with eight incidents in the first quarter of 2021 and 12 reported so far this year.

Robbery and attempted robbery is down 38 percent with 52 incidents reported in the first quarter of 2021 and 32 reported so far this year.

Domestic aggravated assaults decreased 15 percent with 13 incidents in the first quarter of 2021 and 11 reported so far this year.

Non-domestic aggravated assaults dropped 11.5 percent with 69 incidents in the first quarter of 2021 and 61 reported so far this year.

All in all there were 118 reported violent Part One Crimes in the first four months of 2022, down 18 percent from the 144 reported incidents during the first four months of 2021.

As for nonviolent Part One Crimes, the overall numbers are up eight percent according to the report.

There were 17 commercial burglaries in the first four months of 2021 but that number has jumped 41 percent with 24 reported so far this year.

Residential burglaries are down 65 percent with 20 reported in the first four months of 2021 and 7 reported so far this year.

Larcenies from a motor vehicle are up 3 percent while other larcenies are up 22 percent.

Auto theft is up 26 percent with 34 reported in the first four months of 2021 and 43 reported so far this year.

Overall there were 658 nonviolent Part One Crimes reported so far this year, up eight percent from the 607 reported during the first four months of 2021.

As always, if you observe any unusual activity or observe a crime in progress, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1.