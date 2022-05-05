Outdoor Dining Begins in the North End

Despite some contention over Mayor Michelle Wu’s $7,500 fee imposed on North End restaurant owners to buy into this season’s outdoor dining program, alfresco dining kicked off in the neighborhood Sunday.

Mayor Wu announced that the $7500 fee for outdoor dining in the North End can be paid in monthly increments. Restaurants will only be required to pay for the months that they choose to participate in the program. In addition, she also announced a process for restaurants to apply for a hardship rate based on a variety of factors. The City will determine whether an establishment qualifies for a discount based on their location, the size of their patio space, and if the establishment does not have a liquor license.

Wu did not back down on the fee, which some North End restaurant owners argued put an unfair burden on their businesses, and said it will be used to mitigate the impact of outdoor dining on North End residents. The concerns made by North End residents included increases in congestion, traffic, lack of parking and an increase in trash and rodents.

Last year, the North End was home to 77 outdoor dining patios (70 on public property) in just 0.2 square miles, compared to 51 patios in Back Bay (21 on-street), 14 in the Seaport, seven in Roxbury, six in Charlestown, and just one patio in Chinatown. The neighborhood is home to the densest concentration of restaurants in the state.

“Having over 90 liquor licenses in such a small residential community has always been a challenge, but with outdoor dining it has become particularly daunting for all of us,” said Rep. Aaron Michlewitz after the Mayor and business owners worked out a compromise on the $7,500 fee. “Expanding a restaurant onto a street may not seem like a big deal in other parts of the city, but it’s a big deal in the North End. At the same time, we’re very grateful for the contributions and generosity of our local restaurants.”

Throughout the duration of outdoor dining in the North End new closing hours will be implemented. From Sunday through Thursday patios must close at 9:30 p.m.with all patrons off premises by 10:00 p.m. On Friday and Saturday patios must close at 10:30 p.m. with all patrons off premises by 11:00 p.m.