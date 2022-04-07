Greenway Food Truck Festival

The Greenway 2022 Food Track Festival is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 from 11 AM to 3 PM with everything from dumplings to tacos to bubble tea.

The festival is an outdoor culinary experience and will coincide with the opening day of The Greenway Artisan Market at Rowes Wharf.

As in the past, The Greenway will work to minimize the programs impact on the environment by prohibiting plastic straws in addition to polystyrene packing and single-use plastic bags.

Re-Naming Park Committee to be Formed

Re-naming Christopher Columbus Park on the outskirts off the North End has not made its way to the City’s top things to do, but it will eventually climb to the top of the ladder and actions will be taken to publicly deal with the issue.

Rumor has it that Mayor Michele Wu will form a committee made up of local residents, the business community, elected officials, and City Hall staff from various departments to tackle the issue.

Who will serve on this committee has obviously not been determined at this time?

FOCCP Election of Officers May 10

During the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park quarterly meeting on Tuesday, May 10, the annual election of FOCCP offices and two Directors-at-Large will take place.

Officer positions include President, Vice-President, Treasurer and Clerk.

All nominees can nominate themselves. Anyone that would like to be added to this list can send an email to: [email protected]

Current nominees are: President Joanne Hayes Rines, Vice-President Ann Babbitt, Treasurer Allison Seavey, Clerk John O’Reilly, Directors-at-Large Suzanne Lavoise and Patricia Sabbey.

Nominees are not required to be present at the May meeting, however, any nominee present can make a brief two-minute presentation.

Open-Air Beer and Wine Gardens

Open-Air Beer and Wine Gardens on The Greenway have started taking place.

“It’s a true sign of spring when our beer and wine gardens open back up on The Greenway,” said Keelin Caldwell, Director of Programs and Community Outreach at the Greenway Conservancy.

Four times, dates and locations visit: www.rosekennedygreenway.org.

FOCCP Social May 25

The Friends of Christopher Columbus Park will hold this year’s Social on Wednesday, May 25 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Tia’s, 100 Atlantic Avenue.

Appetizers and cash bar. Bring a friend or two.

The Social is an opportunity to share ideas for events in the park, learn more about FOCCP and support efforts as a member.

FOCCP Horticulture Committee Meets Two Days a Week

The FOCCP Horticulture Committee gets together on April 3 at the Rose Garden for coffee and conversation relating to projects in the garden this season, including bringing back the Giant Mongolian Sunflower.

The team makes Wednesdays and Sundays. All tools provided. Wear close toed shoes.

Novices and experts are welcome.

Candy/Ice Cream Store Proposed

The former owner of Lulu’s on Parmenter Street is seeking to open a candy/ice cream shop, with take-out use at 121 Salem Street.

An application has been filed with the Boston License Board to transfer ownership in Cuisine De Asia, Inc. d/b/a Billy Tse, 240 Commercial Street, from Billy Tse Nancy Chan to Ricky Hai Zou, Eriz Yeung Lam.

Approval of a new shareholders, change of manager, officers is being sought.

Operation hours remain the same. No renovations planned.

The request will go before the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Zoning and Licensing Committee on Tuesday, March 22, at the Mariners House.

The request was discussed and referred to the NEWRA monthly meeting on April 7.