Eagle Bank Sponsors Meal for St. Patrick’s Day

Special to the Regional Review

The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NE/WE NSC) extends its heartfelt appreciation to its friends at Eagle Bank for the generous sponsorship of a hot lunch for 50 of the ABCD North End/West End NSC’s North End clients. The meal consisted of chicken and ziti and eggplant parmigiana prepared by Ristorante Saraceno and Nando, respectively. There were also festive green cupcakes. Gisella di Paola, Vice President Business Development Officer and ABCD NE/WE NSC Advisory Board member, facilitated the donation. Supply chain issues sadly meant no corned beef and cabbage this year, and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions prohibited eating lunch in the center’s community room, so NE/WE NSC staff delivered the individually packaged lunches to residents. However, the current pandemic guidance does indicate that brighter days are ahead for all of us, hopefully making small gatherings possible in the not-too-distant future.

Julia Power, Acting Director, ABCD North End/ West End NSC (second from left) along with helpers gathered the desert for the lunch.

Julia Power and Gisella di Paola, Vice President Business Development Officer, Eagle Bank, and ABCD NE/WE NSC Advisory Board Member are ready to load more food for the lunch.

Many of the NE/WE NSC’s seniors use the branch in the North End on Hanover Street. In pre-COVID times, Eagle Bank staff members were familiar faces at the drop-in center to donate sweets for a party or present a workshop on budgeting, financial goals, or scams. The NE/WE NSC looks forward to having Eagle Bank visit again once COVID-19 is behind us. Thank you so much, Eagle Bank!