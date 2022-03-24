News Briefs

Local Artist in Exhibition

Two North End artists, Michael Dean and Tina Busa will be included in the Artists’ Group of Charlestown’s Spring exhibition “Vivid: Expressions of Intense Color”

The show includes over eighty pieces of art from all forms of media. More than 160 submissions from 53 artists in an open and public call for art were considered – an AGC record! “Vivid” also included a very special Guest Juror, Martha Starr. An AGC Member, StoveFactory Artist, and member of the Charlestown community.

The StoveFactory Gallery is located at 523 Medford Street, Charlestown MA 02129

“Vivid” opens on Friday, March 25th from 5:00 – 8:00 PM (no reception). It will continue to run the following Saturdays and Sundays through April 10th from 12:00 – 5:00 PM.

The Lyric Stage Company of Boston Presents A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder with Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak and Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman triumphantly finds its way to the Lyric Stage Company of Boston after originally scheduled to open on May 15, 2020. Directed by Lyric Stage Producing Artistic Director Emeritus, Spiro Veloudos with Musical Direction by Matthew Stern with Choreography by Larry Sousa°, this Tony Award®-winning musical brilliantly and hilariously tells the story of wrongfully getting what is rightfully yours.

Charming and ambitious, Monty Navarro is in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family. Eighth in line, that is. With a few tricks up his sleeve, he plots to speed up the line of succession all the while juggling the affections of two beautiful women, dodging suspicions and relying on fortunate twists of fate. Lyric Stage favorite Neil A. Casey* brings to life all eight members of the D’Ysquith family including a pious clergyman, a pompous bodybuilder, an aging actress, and a misguided philanthropist.

Performances begin Friday, April 15 and run through Sunday, May 22. Press Performance is Sunday, April 17 at 3pm.

Featuring a cast of Boston stage favorites and newcomers to the Lyric Stage including Leigh Barrett*, Teresa Winner Blume, Neil A. Casey*, Aimee Doherty*, Jennifer Ellis*, Kate Klika, Lori L’Italien, Todd McNeel, Jr., Karen Murphy*,Robert St. Laurence*, Phil Tayler, and Jared Troilo*.

Scenic Design is by Shelley Barish, Costume Design by Elisabetta Polito**, Lighting Design by Franklin Meissner Jr.**, Sound Design by Andrew Duncan Will, and Projection Design by Johnathan Carr.

April Fools’ Bike Ride Set for April 2

Bike to the Sea’s first ride of the year will be held on April 2, starting along the car-free Northern Strand Community Trail at Bent Water Brewing, 180 Commercial Street, in Lynn.

The April Fools’ ride is open to everyone and will start along the newest stretch of the trail before going on the bike lanes on Western Avenue, South Common Street, Market Street, and Broad Street. The 15-mile ride will also include a stretch on the East Coast Greenway in Swampscott before heading back to Lynn.

The ride is rated “easy/intermediate” and will include off-road paved and unpaved trails, as well as on-road bike lanes.

Parking is available in the lot behind the brewery or on Alley Street.

All are welcome to join the ride for free, but everyone riding must fill out a waiver at least once every year. And if you don’t have a Bike to the Sea Membership then you may only join one ride organized by Bike to the Sea per year. Basic memberships cost $25/year and are available here.

If you’re interesting in participating in this ride, please RSVP here.

For more information, contact Pete Sutton at [email protected]

Supreme Judicial Court Issues Order Relaxing Mask Mandate in State Courthouses

The Supreme Judicial Court (SJC) issued a new order on Monday regarding access to Massachusetts state courthouses, which relaxes the requirements with respect to the wearing of masks, effective March 23, 2022.

The order continues to encourage the wearing of masks inside courthouses to protect against the transmission of COVID-19, especially by those who are at increased risk for severe disease or are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. Masks are no longer required, however, except under certain identified circumstances.

The order also continues to prohibit entry into courthouses by persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous 5 days, have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, are not up to date on vaccinations and have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 within the last 5 days, are awaiting test results after experiencing symptoms, or should be in isolation or quarantine.