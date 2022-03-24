NEAA Baseball Program Starts April 30

Four teams will compete in the 2022 North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Little League season at Langone Park on Commercial Street.

A 12 game regular-season will be played with playoffs. An All Star Game will also take place.

Teams and sponsors are: Regional Review, Cubs; Tomasone Club, Tigers; Saint Agrippina, Cardinals and Saint Anthony’s Club, Marlins.

Opening day is Saturday, April 30.

In addition, the NEAA has put together a six team Minor League program for youth ages 6-8, that will also play at Langone Park.

Teams and sponsors are: Lodestar, Rays; T B’s Club, Blue Jays; Richard’s Motor Car, Phillies; McGovern Auto Group, Orioles; North End Against Drugs, Rockies; North End Boston Food Tour, Athletics.

The Minors will also start on April 30.

A four-year-old Baseball Clinic and a five-year-old T-Ball League season will take place, sponsored by the Red Sox Foundation Jr RBI Program.

A summer traveling team will be formed. The team will play on the road and at Puopolo Park.