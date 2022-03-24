Endicott Street Request Supported

Owners of 211 Endicott Street, John and Patricia Esposito, received support (12-2) by the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) for a request seeking to confirm a one-family occupancy demolition and rebuild on the same site.

Plans include fourth floor, head house to roof and rear deck on the first floor.

Salem Street Occupancy Change Supported

A change of occupancy at 166 Salem Street was supported by the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC).

Changes called far in 8-unit residential and 1 store a 9-units residential unit.

Plans also call for extending the living space in the basement.

Construction is also planned on the rear and roof decks, rear yard, parking, loading and roof structure restrictions.

Baseball Registration Ongoing

Registration for the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) 2022 Baseball Season is underway.

The NEAA is encouraging youth to register as soon as possible and not get shut out of the baseball season which has several programs for all ages.

Log onto: neaabaseball.org.

NEWNC/NEWRA Meetings

The next North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting will be held on Monday, April 11 at 7 PM.

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, April 14 at 7 PM.

Minor League Coaches Needed

The North End Athletic Association (NEAA) is seeking capable coaches for this year’s Minor League Baseball Program (ages 6-8).

“We need three head coaches for this program, as well as some Assistant Coaches,” NEAA Baseball Coordinator John Romano said.

Anyone interested in helping out in this incredible program that has produced high quality baseball and a fun atmosphere for over 60 years should contact: NEAA Baseball Commissioner by email at [email protected] or call 857-366-1213.

The program starts April 1 with practice and runs through the third week of June. Games will be played on Wednesday through Thursday at 5:30 PM

Coaches must pass a CORI check.

NEW Health Provides Kits

The North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) has distributed home COVID testing kits outside of the North End site.

NEW Health will also be offering a family vaccine clinic on March 26 for families to come at the same time to get vaccinated: (1st, 2nd and 3rd) boosters and pediatric vaccines for ages 5 and up.

NSC Needs Items

The North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) has launched the item of the month program to collect products that families and seniors are requesting but are often in short supply at food pantries.

Items needed are: laundry and dish detergents.

NEAD to Hold Easter Party

North End Against Drugs (NEAD) will hold an Easter Party on Saturday, April 16 from 10 AM to 12 noon at Saint Joseph’s Hall, (Prince Street entrance for Saint Leonard’s).

The special event will include photos with the Easter Bunny, egg coloring, face painting, balloons and more.

Board member Mike Giannasoli is sponsoring the event in loving memory of his mother Florence and Richard.

NEAD thanks their partners Ausonia Council #1513, Knights of Columbus and Saint Joseph Society.

Open Air Beer and Wine Gardens

The Open-Air Beer and Wine Gardens on The Greenway has been announced by the Conservancy.

Sites include: Trillium Garden, City Garden on The Greenway and Boston Calling Block Parties at Dewey Square. Five dates and times visit www.rosekennedygreenway.org.

Antonio’s Partner of the Month

Antonio’s Cucina Italiano has been named the North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center (NSC) as their partner for the month of February.

The West End restaurant owned by a former North End resident, provided a large Italian meal for over 50 seniors.

Three trays of pasta-baked ziti, chicken, broccoli and summer squash made up the meal.

“The best bake ziti I have ever had and the portions were huge,” one senior noted.