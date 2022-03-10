News PAAE Clothing Drive by North End Regional Review Staff • March 10, 2022 • 0 Comments Public Action for Arts and Education’s (PAAE) first phase of a clothing drive was delivered to The St. France House for the Homeless in Boston. PAAE is asking its members and friends to help support the second phase of this worthwhile cause. We are in need of winter coats, warm jackets, and sweaters. Please contact St. Francis House or Public Action for Arts and Education at [email protected] Attending the first phase of PAAE’s kickoff drive is, (from left to right,) Shannon Steele (Development Dept.), Patrick Murray (Drive, Chairman), Leeroy Buissereth, Joseph Hill (Pres. of Public Action for Arts and Education), Maria Fallavollita (Clothing Supervisor).