News Briefs

Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament Begins April 21

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the 2022 Mayor’s Cup Street Hockey Tournament in partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation during the April public school vacation week.

“We’re looking forward to providing a year-round schedule of healthy outdoor activities for all ages in our neighborhood parks,” said Parks and Recreation Department Commissioner Ryan Woods. “Thanks to our partnership with the Boston Bruins Foundation, our young street hockey players will once again get the opportunity to meet kids from throughout the city and compete for the title of ‘Boston’s Best’ in the Mayor’s Cup.”

The Tournament will begin April 21 and continue through the April school vacation week. All games will be played at Garvey Playground at 340 Neponset Avenue in Dorchester. Additional support is provided by P&G Gillette.

Teams will compete in three age groups: Mite (ages 6 to 8); Squirt (ages 9 to 10); and Pee Wee (ages 11 and 12). Please note that pre-registration for teams is required with a limit of eight teams per regional division.

To register or for more information, please contact Damien Margardo at [email protected], Jennifer Misiaszek at [email protected], or call (617) 961-3083.

FEMA Awards More than $1.9 Million to City of Boston

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $1.9 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse City of Boston for purchasing and distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to city workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will receive a total of $1,941,707 in federal funding through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program to reimburse the costs of supplying Boston Police Department (BPD), Boston Fire Department (BFD), Boston Emergency Medical Services (BEMS), the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management (MOEM), and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) between March 2020 and July 2021, including:

• Purchasing and distributing (PPE) and related supplies like such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gowns, Tyvek suits, face shields, boot covers, hair bouffants, gloves, hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, Clorox wipes & drapes; and

• Purchasing an electric pallet jack and manual jack required for moving the large amounts of inventory from the loading dock to the storage area where the stock was stored and distributed

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the City of Boston with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program is an essential source of funding for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.

So far, FEMA has provided almost $867 million in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.