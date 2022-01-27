Livingstone, Bok, City Help Residents Displaced by Flooding

Since residents of 25 households at West End Place were displaced by flooding nearly two weeks ago, Rep. Jay Livingstone, Councilor Kenzie Bok, and the city have stepped up to help provide support to the impacted individuals.

A sprinkler check-valve apparently ruptured on the fourth floor of the condominium-cooperative at 150 Staniford St. in the West End on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 15, leading to flooding in units on the building’s bottom four floors, said Kathy Luce, vice president of Wellesley-based Maloney Properties, which manages West End Place.

“The water mitigation, cleanup, and drying process are nearly complete,” Luca said on Tuesday, Jan. 25. “The goal is to get everything dry and clean, then do the demo work, taking down the affected areas, including the flooring, ceilings, and dry wall. We’re working quickly and rapidly so the people in the vast majority of the units can come back home.”

Only two of three of the 25 impacted units sustained significant damage, and will require additional work, said Luce, while other displaced residents are expected to return to their households imminently. In the meantime, however, displaced residents have been staying with family or friends, or staying in hotels.

Besides the impacted units at West End Place, the flooding also caused damage at the West End Museum, located at 150 Staniford St. Suite 7, as well as in several offices.

“We’re working with all the residents and occupants impacted, [including the West End Museum and office tenants] to rapidly clean up and get them back in their spaces,” said Luce. “The residents impacted have been amazing, resilient, and patient and kind, and we’re really so appreciative of them working in partnership with us to get them back in their homes.”

On behalf of Maloney Properties and those impacted by the flooding, Luce also expressed her gratitude for all the help they’ve received so far.

“The [city’s] Planning Office for Urban Affairs, one of the ownership entities, has assured the full support of their offices and resources to assist residents living in affordable housing in the building,” said Luce. “Councilor Bok, Rep. Livingstone, and city officials have all been incredibly supportive and helpful. We’re working collaboratively with them to identify services and support that residents need, and we have already brought in a significant amount of services to people.”

Rep. Livingstone and Councilor Bok donated gift cards to displaced residents on Friday, Jan. 21, he said, as the city was also making arrangements to deliver more gift cards to them.

“The city has been great in coordinating with Councilor Bok and myself, and with building management, to provide relief for these people,” said Rep. Livingstone. “It’s an incredibly unfortunate tragedy, since the displaced people were mostly living in affordable housing.”

There are several ways readers can help out impacted West End Place households, according to Rep. Livingstone.

In the short term, residents affected need money for food since many of them are temporarily living in hotels without kitchens; gift cards to Star Market or UberEats / DoorDash would be helpful in alleviating that burden.

Residents will also need volunteers to help sort through their houses and move things into storage in the coming weeks and months.

Once the housing units are repaired, many residents will need to replace furniture items and mattresses, which were destroyed, so donations of these items will be needed as well.

To help out, contact Cassidy from Rep. Livingstone’s office at [email protected]