NEWRA Public Meeting Dec. 9

Two presentations will be made at tonight’s (Dec. 9) North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) monthly public meeting (Zoom) at 7 PM.

Bill Caulder and the development team from the Cross Street Boutique Hotel will provide an update to the proposed hotel development project.

John Romano, Jr., liaison for the Boston Neighborhood Services will present an update on city services and upcoming holiday events.

Armenian Heritage Park Celebration

A candlelight Labyrinth Walk will be held on Sunday, December 12 at 4:30 PM at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway.

Meet and greet, walk the labyrinth, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies from Spinelli’s, and tie a ribbon on the wishing tree.

The event is a collaboration of the City of Boston, Age Friendly Boston, The Greenway Conservancy and Friends of Armenian Heritage Park.

NEW Health Continues Vaccine Service

NEW Health continues its community vaccination program and is offering a variety of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing opportunities in the North End.

The health center vaccination appointments are only available for primary care pediatric patients but will expand in the near future.

Pfizer and Moderna booster vaccinations are available to eligible individuals who have received two doses of the vaccine, with the second at least six months prior.

In addition, booster shots to any individual who received Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months prior.

For more information contact the center at 617-643-8000.

Faneuil Hall Expansion

Plans to renovate Faneuil Hall Marketplace were recently presented to the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) and the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) at their monthly meeting for informational purposes.

Proposed plans call for renovation by filling in overhangs on the ground and second level as retail and vertical construction to seven stories on top of that will span a newly designed pedestrian portal leading from Quincy Market to The Greenway.

City Diverts Fossil Fuel Funds

An ordinance that will diverge city funds from fossil fuels has been passed by the Boston City Council and signed by Mayor Michelle Wu.

Funding will be diverted from out of stocks, securities or other obligations from any company that derives more than 3% of its revenue from combustion, distribution, extraction, manufacturer or sales of fossils like coal, oil, gas or any fossil fuel products.

In addition, the city will divert its funds from private companies that operate or maintain carceral facilities.

“The climate crisis requires immediate steps toward a cleaner and more sustainable future,” Councilor Lydia Edward said.

“Boston with this ordinance will once again take the lead and move toward climate resiliency,” she added.

Mayor Lights up Columbus Park Trellis

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand to throw the switch to illuminate the Trellis at Christopher Columbus Park on November 22 to kick off the holiday season.

Participants were treated to hot chocolate from the Boston Marriott Long Wharf, clam chowder from Joe’s Waterfront and a visit from Santa Claus.

Singers from the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) performed holiday sing-a-longs.

Boston Parks and Recreation Department organize the holiday kickoff celebration with Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP).

The Trellis lighting has been held for 19 years and has become a main attraction in Boston.