Community Sing Event Brings Back NEMPAC’s Traditional Holiday Concert

After a Covid19-related hiatus, the Community Sing event will bring back the North End Music & Performing Arts Center’s (NEMAPC) traditional Holiday concert that includes the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah.

NEMAPC Marketing and Communications Manager Ingo Madel said the concert has been reinvented as a family-friendly outside gathering at the Paul Revere Mall Prado on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 6:00-7:00 pm.

“NEMPAC and the Boston Landmarks Orchestra One City Choir will spread Holiday cheer on the Prado in the North End and would like to invite everyone to join in,” said Madel.

Boston Landmarks Orchestra One City Choir will sing classic carols and the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah, conducted by Music Director Katherine Chan, the Director of Choral Activities at Northeastern University. Throughout the event performances from NEMPAC’s Community Holiday Choir, Youth Vocal Ensemble, and Rock Band Ensemble will be featured.

Caroling lyric booklets will be provided, along with LED candles, hot chocolate, and cookies to keep carolers and audience members warm and festive. This is a family-friendly event open to all ages! Tickets are free but pre-registration is required. You can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nempac-community-sing-Tickets-211284576857.

“We’ve missed our annual Messiah program, a tradition of many years at NEMPAC’s annual holiday concert that finally returns after a two-year hiatus,” said NEMPAC’s Executive Director, Sherri Snow. “Due to COVID19 and a large majority of our NEMPAC audience being the younger crowd, we have reimagined our annual Messiah Concert this year and are very excited to present our first-ever outdoor “Community Sing” event.”

The “Community Sing” event is made possible with the support from Mayor Michelle Wu, the City of Boston Office of Special Events, and contributions from State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Table Caffé, and Mike’s Pastries.