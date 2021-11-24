North End Christmas Fund Needs Support

For over 40 years, the North End Christmas Fund, started by the late community activists Fred “Uncle Fred” Carangelo, has been providing assistance to help local families and seniors during Christmas time.

“Working diligently with various social service agencies in the neighborhood, the committee set its goal to help those that may have lost their job, have a medical crisis, financial needs on maybe just need some cheering up during the holiday, lost a loved one during the past year,” Romano explained.

This tradition is carried on by the committee of about a dozen people, led by Robert “Ted” Tomasone.

Agencies committed to fund our efforts are, North End Health Center, North End Athletic Association, North End Against Drugs, ABCD North End/West End Service Center, North End Seniors, and Ausonia Council Knights of Columbus #1513.

“Each year a fabulous luncheon is held at Filippo’s Restaurant with the generosity from the Frattaroli family and many of the donors. The committee has held a fantastic raffle and over 200 checks, for the last several years, have been presented to those in need,” Romano added.

The committee is seeking friends and neighbors to make a contribution of any kind to help support this fund to help carry on this tradition.

Donations should be made out to North End Christmas Fund and mailed to North End Christmas Fund Committee, 332 Hanover Street, Boston, MA 02113.