VFW North End Post 144 News and Notes

Veterans Day 2021

When: Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:00-11:45 a.m.

Where: Paul Revere Mall, Hanover Street, North End

Memorial Rememberance Services:

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW} North End Post 144 will conduct its annual memorial services to honor and remember the fallen heroes of the North End who served in World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and more recent conflicts.

Post 144 History

VFW North End Post 144 was established in October 1921 by World War I Veterans from the North End of Boston.

Currently, as part of the North End and Boston community, Post 144 provides charitable support to:

• Local Veterans Services

• North End Community Organizations.

Ceremony:

Prayers, wreath laying, and remembrances to honor the fallen heroes of Boston’s North End will take place near the Paul Revere Statue; an<! at the “Old North Memorial Garden” to “honor American Lives lost in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Greater War on Terror,” located behind the Old North Church.

Following the ceremonies, the Veterans will attend Mass at

Saint Leonard Church on Hanover Street at 12:00 PM.

“All are welcome to attend.”

Current “Boston covid guidelines” will be observed!

Celebrating 100th Year

Post 144 is celebrating its 100th year as part of the U.S. Veterans of Foreign Wars. In 1921, North End WWI Veterans formed Post 144. Ever since then, the Post has continued to honor and remember North End Veterans from WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the more recent conflicts.

The Post 144 members conduct a remembrance ceremony in the “Paul Revere Mall” to honor North End Veterans, and all Veterans, on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

As part of the North End and Boston community, Post 144 gives support to “Local Veterans Services,” and provides charitable contributions to “North End Community Organizations.”

The current Post Commander is Mr. Leo Egan.

Mr. Paul Spera, currently serves as Post 144 Quartermaster; ,and has also served as the “Commander-in-Chief” for the “Veterans of Foreign Wars” Nationwide organization