Trellis Lighting Set for Nov. 22

The City of Boston, the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park, and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual holiday lighting of the signature trellis at Christopher Columbus Park in the North End on Monday, November 22, beginning at 5 p.m.

Located at 110 Atlantic Avenue on Boston’s historic waterfront, Christopher Columbus Park will be transformed into a beautiful holiday display when the park’s 260 feet of trellis are illuminated with 50,000 blue lights near the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel and throughout the park.

The Trellis at Christopher Columbus Park all lite up for the season during a previous winter here in Boston.

The celebration is sponsored by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park and H.P. Hood, LLC. Entertainment will be provided by students and instructors from the North End Music and Performing Arts Center, vocalists Ackeem Hill and Sharon Zeffiro performing a selection of holiday classics, along with special guests Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Frosty the Snowman. In addition, the Postmaster of Boston, David C. Guiney, will unveil the new US Postal Service holiday stamp.

Refreshments will include eggnog from H.P. Hood, LLC, clam chowder from Joe’s American Bar and Grill, and hot chocolate and cookies from the Long Wharf Starbucks.

Other 2021 holiday celebrations hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department include the lighting of the ship in Martin’s Park at the Children’s Wharf Harborwalk on November 27, the lighting of the tree in Copley Square on November 29, and the Boston Common Tree Lighting followed by the lighting of the trees on Commonwealth Avenue Mall on December 2. The arrival of Boston’s official 2021 Christmas tree, a 48-foot 45-foot white spruce tree donated by L’Arche Cape Breton of Orangedale, Nova Scotia, will be celebrated on Boston Common at approximately 11 a.m. on November 17.

Visit bit.ly/LightsOnBos or call (617) 635-4505 for more information.