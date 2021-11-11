NEWNC Monthly Meeting Held

Several items of interest were presented at the November 8 North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) monthly meeting.

An informational presentation related to a proposal for the building of an additional three story at Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

Fiore Colella, owner of Fiore’s Restaurant, 250 Hanover Street proposed an addition to the existing restaurant building by adding three floors of residential use, containing nine (9) apartments.

The building height will change to 54 feet, 9 inches, 1 inch below the 55-foot rule now imposed in the North End.

A change of occupancy at 166 Salem Street from 8-unit residential and 1 store to a nine-unit residential dwelling was proposed. Extended living space to basement, construction to rear and roof decks.

Variances requested for floor area ratio, building height, rear yard parking and loading and roof structure restrictions.

Going Bananas has petitioned to change the legal occupancy of the building to “take out” (use item 36A) and for a retail liquor license.

Old North Church Executive Director, Nikki Stewart presented the latest news and Winter hours of the historic church.

Voting results will be published in the next issue of the Review.

Greenway Hires New Director of Horticulture

The Greenway has named a new Director of Horticulture, Amy Parker, who has an extensive and productive history in this field.

“We (Conservancy) are delighted to welcome Amy Parker in leading our incredible horticultural team,” said Chris Cook, Director of the Conservancy.

He added, “I look forward to her visionary leadership of The Greenway landscape and ecological stewardship of the parks living collection.”

Parker noted she was, “Thrilled to join the Conservancy and looks forward to nourishing visitors through their experience of The Greenway.”

Parker has extensive experience in fine gardening, arboriculture, landscaping and operational management as Director of Cemetery Operations for the Newton Cemetery and Arboretum.

She has also served as the Horticulture Manager of a 300-area private estate in Bar Harbor, Maine.

Hotel Comment Period Over

Comment period relating to the Cross Street proposal to build a 140-room hotel with two ground-floor restaurants and a dining area on the rooftop has expired.

Many residents and community organizations have requested a time frame extension to no appeal.

The next move is in the hands of the Boston Planning Development Agency (BPDA).

Opposition has voiced its negative opinion based on height, traffic, parking, impact on local residents, impact on the development of Cutillo Park renovations being planned by the Boston Parks Department in coordination with the residents, that is currently on hold, pending a ruling on the hotel.

BPDA’s decision is not expected immediately and more public impact is expected.

A discussion on the hotel status could be longer than expected with newly elected Mayor Michele Wu and a change in the cities administration staff.

Successful Soccer/Flag Football Seasons

Following the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Soccer and Flag Football Leagues, the NEAA presented the players that participated in what turned out to be a very successful program for local youth.

The soccer league attracted 177 players, while the flag football league (first ever) drew 51 players.

“Both of these programs were well received by the community,” NEAA Sports Coordinator John Romano told the Review. “All the players enjoyed themselves throughout the season.”

He added, “The programs were made possible by volunteers and sponsors that always come through for the NEAA programs.”

Celebration at Armenian Park

Enjoy the Boston Children’s Chorus performing a song from its repertoire and an Armenian folk song at the park on The Greenway.

The event is a celebration of the Boston Children’s Choir, The Greenway and Friends of Armenian Park, part of Giving Thanks! Together in Celebration planned for Sunday, November 14 at 2 PM.

Activities include, meet and greet, a walk on the Labyrinth, tying a ribbon giving thanks on The Wishing Tree and refreshments.

FOCCP Fall Festival a Success

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) recently held a fun filled “Celebrating Fall” event that attracted over 200 participants.

Children and parents enjoyed a special day with Big Bird, marched in a costume parade, had a pumpkin patch and got to take home a mini pumpkin, played lawn games, sang and danced to songs, received balloons and animal toys.

Sponsorship of the Fall event was provided by North End Boston.com, Boston Harbor Cruises, CL Properties, Joe’s Waterfront/Travistock and Marriot Long Wharf.

The event was free and open to the public according to FOCCP President Joanne Hayes Rines.

North End Friends of St. Francis House Seeking Donations

As the weather gets cold, the North End Friends of St. Francis House will hold its annual drive to provide winter hats and gloves for all the guests of the shelter.

“The Greenway Realty Group, 169 Salem Street has once again generously allowed to use the office as a headquarters for our collection,” Friends member John Romano said.

Collections will take place from November 22 to December 6. “We understand how difficult it still is for many people to get out to go shopping, so you can make a monetary donation and we will purchase the items for you,” Romano added.

Last year, the Friends were able to buy hats and gloves in bulk and provide hundreds of hats and dozens of scarfs by collecting $3,500 and purchase items for vulnerable people.

For more information call Romano at 617-750-9749 or Olivia at 617-605-6142.