Fire Commissioner Declares Outdoor Dining-Extremely Hazardous

For years and years North End restaurants have drawn thousands upon thousands of visitors to the square-mile community, then the Covid-19 pandemic changed everything for the worse.

Some restaurants were forced to close their doors for good or a temporary basis, forcing Mayor Martin Walsh and his Administration to do something to sustain the businesses by creating a temporary outdoor dining program on certain community streets, despite opposition from the neighborhood.

Residents lost their bid to stop the program the first and second time around and apparently will oppose outdoor dining the third time around, with a new Administration taking over.

Many residents believe outdoor dining will most likely continue but with changes made.

Based on discussion and information stemming from the latest North End Outdoor Dining Committee’s public zoom meeting there were several possibilities that could occur for the 2022 season including shutting the program down.

The Committee consists of the Boston Transportation Department, Public Works, Disabilities Commission, Boston Fire Operations and Fire Protection.

The Committee meeting was organized and chaired by Boston Neighborhood Services North End Liaison John Romano, Jr.

Public safety was the main concern expressed by Boston’s Fire Chief who clearly oppose the program. He noted that “Outdoor Dining is extremely hazardous and it should not be on a public way.”

Even the outdoor dining shutdown earlier than other Boston eateries because of planned construction, parking and traffic, residents are still continuing their quest to get relief from the program.

If the program continues in 2022 or beyond, some possible changes could be made including shutting the season by shutting down before two major feasts, cutting down on area usage space, and better management of sidewalk access especially for handicapped people and residential access to their homes.

The usual two-year complaints were presented to the Committee, Public Safety, parking, traffic, noise, sidewalk access, trash, cleaning, a rat problem and the list goes on.

One business owner boldly claimed he has been in the North End for 10 years and never saw a rat. A lifelong resident told him she would get a rat, place it in a plastic bag and show it to him.

The Committee will most likely not conduct another community meeting but instead meet as a committee to develop a plan that will be presented to the city administration for review.

Reportedly, the Committee’s report will be made public.