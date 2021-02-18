NEWRA supports Prince Street occupancy change

By a vote of 14-0, the North End Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) supported plans by LLC to convert the building at 81-81A Prince Street from four apartments and one store to five apartments.

The ground-floor commercial space will be renovated and converted into a two-bedroom residential unit extended into the basement. In addition, plans call for a new roof deck.

A proposal by the City of Boston to convert State Street to a one lane road, a bike lane and widened sidewalks was presented to the Council for informational purposes only.

Susan Lavorie of the Wharf District Council advise the Council of the possible impact the project would have on the neighborhood.

A progress report on the status of construction being done on the new Tileston Street North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) was given by Executive Director Susan Snow and James Smith of the city.

The facility could open this coming March.

Boston based architectural firm Arronstreet, a non-profit design group, which has been granted funding from the city for a community engagement project was seeking to find ways of engaging with the large community to discover things about the neighborhood.

A letter was distributed to members outlining new procedures and the process of the Zoning Board of Appeal (ZBA) stemming from a plan to reform the ZBA.

NEWRA responded with a letter asking for the ZBA to participate in the Council’s next meeting (March 11) to discuss their concerns.