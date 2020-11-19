NEWRA Requests ZBA to Defer Bricco Suites Hearing

Among the several items at the recent North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) meeting, was the review for the proposed Bricco Suites-24 executive suites conversion, the neighborhood groups’ Executive Committee requested a deferral of the November City of Boston Zoning Board of Approval public meeting.

Other items on the agenda were:

Captain Robert Ciccolo Boston Police District A-1 presented a public safety update at the November 12 North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) virtual meeting.

Another update was given by the Boston Water and Sewer Commission relating to the water and sewer work in the North End.

The topics were, what is completed, what is underway and what is ahead.

Two liaisons from the MBTA also attended the NEWRA monthly meeting telling those that participated in the ritual-Zoom meeting that the T has initiated “Forge Ahead” as part of its response to low/increased ridership on several routes, potential long-term changes in service demand, and a projected budget gap resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.

NEWRA President Cheryl Delgreco reminded every one of the next NEWRA meeting scheduled for December 10.