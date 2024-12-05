Boston Common Tree Lighting Set for Tonight

Special to the Review

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and title sponsor The Province of Nova Scotia will host Boston’s signature holiday celebration, the 82nd annual Boston Common Tree Lighting, on Thursday, December 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Boston Common, adjacent to the Visitor’s Information Center at 139 Tremont Street. Mayor Wu will be joined by friends from Nova Scotia. This celebration marks the 53rd year that Nova Scotia has given a tree to the people of Boston as thanks for relief efforts following the December 6, 1917 explosion of a munitions ship in Halifax Harbor. Within 24 hours of the disaster, a train loaded with supplies and emergency personnel traveled from Boston to Nova Scotia to aid in recovery efforts.

“Every holiday season we celebrate a special tradition with our friends in Nova Scotia to commemorate the warm and meaningful connection between our two communities dating back more than a century,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I want to thank Hugh & Liz Ryan and Nova Scotia for donating this beautiful treasure that will shine brightly throughout the holiday season in Boston. The Boston Common Tree lighting brings our residents together through compassion and holiday cheer each winter, and we’re excited to continue the tradition.”

WCVB Channel 5’s Chronicle co-anchors Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour will host Channel 5’s live broadcast of the event beginning at 7:00 p.m. American Authors, 5x platinum recording artists, and 2x Grammy nominees who got their start in Boston at Berklee College of Music, will headline with hit songs like “Best Day of My Life” and “Christmas Karaoke”. This year’s entertainment includes Halifax pop singer-songwriter Ria Mae, songs from A Christmas Carol performed by the Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, the soulful melodies of Mi’kmaq folk artist and fiddler Morgan Toney, the legendary vocals of Boston-based jazz and gospel icon Renese King, a heartwarming performance by the Boston Children’s Chorus, and more.

The official holiday season kick-off in Boston includes the lighting of the City of Boston’s official Christmas tree with approximately 5,000 lights, and the lighting of more than 50,000 lights throughout the Boston Common and Public Garden. This year’s tree is a 48-year-old, 45-foot-tall white spruce donated by Liz and Hugh Ryan of Mattie Settlement, Nova Scotia.

The holiday lights throughout both parks will light up in sequence shortly before 8:00 p.m. when Mayor Wu is joined onstage by Santa Claus and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The show will close with a pyrotechnic display by Pyrotecnico.

The event is supported by title sponsor Province of Nova Scotia, presenting sponsor Amazon, signature sponsors JetBlue and Meet Boston, community sponsors Bank of America and Constellation, and media partners WCVB Channel 5 and The Boston Globe. A sampling village will feature giveaways and refreshments from JetBlue, H.P. Hood, New England Coffee, Harry Potter, The Exhibition, and Raising Cane’s while supplies last. Sponsors of the “Make the Common Glow for the Holidays” who make the lighting of the Common and Public Garden possible include The Lynch Family Foundation, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, the Friends of the Public Garden, and Gilbane Building Company.

Immediately following the celebration on the Boston Common, the Friends of the Public Garden and the Committee to Light Commonwealth Avenue Mall will flip the switch to light up Commonwealth Avenue Mall in the Back Bay. This event marks the second year that the lights on Commonwealth Avenue Mall will extend all the way to Kenmore Square.

Please call (617) 635-4505 or visit boston.gov/boston-common-tree-lighting for more information about the festivities. To stay up to date with news and events in Boston parks, sign up for the email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and follow the social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.