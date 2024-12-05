News, Notes and Whatever

By Phil Orlandella

New North End Community Center Meeting

A progress update meeting to share information on the newly proposed Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) North End Community Center adjacent to the Mirabella Pool on Commercial Street will be discussed at a community meeting on Monday, December 9 at 6pm at the Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennet Street.

The City of Boston Public Facilities Department and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services will discuss the project’s building schedule update and progress for the new center.

The city is apparently committed to a transparent, inclusive community process.

North End Library Book Sale Improves

Friends of the North End Library (FONEL) have improved the daily book sale at the library by adding more book shelf space, sorting the books for sale and maintaining the sale area in a pleasant and orderly manner, resulting in an immediate increase in sales.

Sales help the Friends donate funds to the library to buy furniture, other needed resources and to sponsor library programs throughout the year.

Prices of the books are still a bargain; paperbacks are $1 each and five for $4. Hardcover books are $2 each and three for $5.

For additional information on buying a book or returning a book email info@friendsnelibrary.

Two Board Members Added to Conservancy Board

Two new members have been added to the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway.

Named to the volunteer Board of Directors were, Thomas N. O’Brien Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of The HYM Investment Group and Conan Harris Founder and Principal at Conan Harris and Associates.

O’Brien was nominated by Governor Maura Healy and Harris by MassDOT Secretary Modica Tibbits-Nutt.

The 21 members of the board was established by the legislator to include: community groups, government agencies and officials, the Greenway Business Improvement District and the Conservancy.

NEW Health Awards Two Scholarships

New Health has awarded the John Foster and Elaine Wilson 2024 community health scholarships.

Abadit Wineh, a dedicated community health worker at NEW Health since 2022, received the Foster scholarship. She is pursuing her master’s in public health at UMASS Lowell.

This award is designed for employees like Wineh who are passionate about advancing their careers in health care.

Juliana Vitello was the recipient of the Wilson scholarship for her deep dedication to women’s health, labor and delivery nursing has truly moved the Center.

Vitello is working towards her nursing degree at Emmanuel College.

Boston’s Newest Holiday Tradition

Boston’s newest holiday tradition, a Candlelight Labyrinth Walk in Peace and Harmony will be held at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway with a meet and greet followed by the walk.

Scheduled for Sunday, December 8 at 4:45pm, event participants will enjoy hot chocolate and sweet treats.

The new tradition promises to e a great holiday activity for everyone that chooses to attend.

Christmas in the North End

An Italian/American Christmas concert with conductor Dr. Dan Drzymalski, presented by the Saint Leonard Choral Society and Orchestra “Christmas in the North End” will be held on Saturday, December 14 from 4-5pm at Sacred Heart Church, 12 North Square.

The concert will include special guests.

NEMPAC Presents Holiday Concert

A Community in Song Holiday: Holiday Concert with free entry will be held by the North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) at Sacred Heart Church, 12 North Square on Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm.

Artistic Director Stefano Manchese.

Santa Arriving at Columbus Park

Columbus Park will be a great place for families to be when Santa Claus lands in the park about 12:30pm (weather permitting) on Sunday, December 8, hosted by the North End Athletic Association (NEAA) each year.

Santa will meet and greet as many children as possible before he embarks on a parade through the park in the North End surrounded by many characters including Rudolph.

Many people at the arrival event will also participate in the parade.

Santa’s arrival in the North End has taken place many years through the efforts of the NEAA.

Old North Church Restoration Digital Speaker Series

Digital Speaker Series continues at the Old North Church and Historic Site with lead conservationist Gianfrano Pocobene speaking about the once-in-a-lifetime paint restoration project currently at the historic site located in the North End of Boston.

Pocobene and his team are painstakingly removing layers of white overpaint of the church’s colonial era artwork,

Sixteen angels in the balcony arches that were painted in the late 1720s and 1730s by congregation member John Gibbs will be uncovered by the spring of 2025.

He will discuss the techniques, tools and technology that have allowed his team to penetrate layers of white over paint to reveal the beautiful artwork hidden underneath, allowing the thousands of visitors that will flock to the church in the fall of 2025 for a glimpse of the site as Paul Revere saw it.

St. Agrippina Christmas Program

St. Agrippina DiMineo Benefit Society’s 29th Christmas Program for North End children only will be held on Sunday, December 8 from 12noon to 2pm at the Chapel at 450 Hanover Street.

Photos with Santa and his elves, gift bags, face painting, balloons and many popular characters.

Call 617-363-2678 for more information.

Holiday Shopping Stroll

Many North End businesses will hold a Holiday Stroll on December 13 from 5pm to 9pm. A night of light bites, refreshments and raffle prizes while supporting your favorite community businesses.

Care Award Scholarships and Gift Cards

North End Cares (NEC) had a very successful scholarship and gift card year, according to President John Pregmon.

“Care was able to present 10 scholarships and 10 $100 gift cards to purchase school supplies,” Pregmon said.

Buona Sera Event Raises $30,000

The 12th annual Buona Sera An Evening with Friends was a huge success, raising $30,000 for the ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center.

The evening began with a wine reception at the UMASS Club, followed by dinner at a North End restaurant with a celebrity guest at each table. North End Senator Lydia Edwards and Representative Aaron Michlewitz were among the many special celebrities that participated in the community event that provides many events, activities and meals for seniors.

Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour

Mayor Michelle Wu’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting will be held in the Paul Revere Mall (Prado) in the North End on Sunday, December 8 at 4pm.

NBSS Open House

North Bennet Street School (NBSS), 150 North Bennet Street will hold an Open House on December 6 + 7, 10am to 2pm on both days. Must register.

Winter Wonderland

DePasquale Ventures will hold a Winter Wonderland, the best Christmas Party in Boston, on Sunday December 8 from 2pm to 7pm, at Paul Revere Mall (Prado) between Hanover and Unity Streets.

A giant 40-foot Santa Claus will arrive at the Mall. Christmas presents, a petting zoo, Santa’s sleigh with real reindeers, a tree lighting, a Gingerbread Snowman, free pizza, free cooked food at the site and chestnuts roasting. Life-size Nativity Scene, Holiday music, caroling and photos with Santa Claus.