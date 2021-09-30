Community News

FOCCP Family Festival on the Waterfront

A free family afternoon festival, hosted by the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will be held at the park on Sunday, October 23. Many activities are being planned including a costume parade around the park, led by Big Bird.

Report Park Issues

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park remind residents to report unusual happenings at the park to Boston Police at 911 or 617-343-4911.

MassDOT High School Video Contest

MassDOT’s High School Video Contest-Safe Streets and Smart Trip is underway, subject-Being a Bike Friendly Driver.

A 30-60 second video is required, written and produced by students. For details call 857-383-3807.

Four Council Seats Open

During the November 2 City of Boston general election there are eight candidates competing for four at-large seats on the Boston City Council.

NEWRA Monthly Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) will hold its next monthly meeting (virtual) on Thursday, October 14 at 7 p.m.

NEWNC Monthly Meeting

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its next monthly meeting on Monday, October 11 at 7 p.m.

NEWRA Membership

The North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) membership renewal or new membership applications for 2022 are available by emailing [email protected]

Bridge Southbound Bus Lane

Once completed in 2023, the Washington Street Ridge will have a southbound bus lane.

Library Use Book Sale

The North End Library use book sale is open for business. Books are abundant and can be located at the front door.

NEAA Flag Football

Registration for the NEAA Flag Football League is underway for grades 3-6 and 7-10. For info and to register visit www.playyon.com/neaaflagfootball.

Absentee Ballots Available

Absentee ballots for the November final election are available online at www.secstate. Ballots must be returned by mail to Boston Election Department, City Hall Square, Room 241, Boston, MA 02201.

Soccer at Puopolo Park

NEAA has formed a new soccer league program with 30 teams with three age brackets competing each Saturday morning at Puopolo Park.

Rediscover The Greenway

Rediscover The Greenway Programmatic series includes:

• Tuesday Tunes, free concert every Tuesday at lunch time, series at Dewey Square Park through October 12-1 p.m.

• Wondering Wednesdays, explore all 1.5 miles, 12-1 p.m. through October.

• Lion Dances, celebrate Chinatown with Lion Dance performance parading through the street, a weekly event on Saturdays through September 10, Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park.