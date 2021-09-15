City to Form North End Outdoor Dining Committee

Two years ago, when the City of Boston handed out outdoor dining permits, many North End residence felt they were left out of the decision-making.

Outdoor dining in the community has made a significant difference financially for restaurants in a time of need, however, residents feel they are paying the price and many inconvenient ways.

Residents have constantly expressed several concerns over the past two years relating to a host of issues they have to live with and want to be more involved before the 2022 permits are issued.

At a public meeting, residents told officials that they have felt the brunt of outdoor dining and raised many concerns relating to public safety, health concerns, loud noise, sidewalk access and household doorways, trash on the sidewalks and streets, cleanup, rodents and more.

Apparently, their voices have been heard at City Hall as an outdoor dining North End Committee is being established made up of residents, city staff, businesses, elected officials or their designee.

City Hall’s Office of Neighborhood Services, North End Liaison John Romano, Jr. will apparently chair the committee.

Outdoor dining has benefited the eateries, but has not been a picnic for localities.