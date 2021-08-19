North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead Through Aug. 21

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Description of Scheduled Work

• Building the piers:

• Pier 1 (closest to the North End): Hammer Head V-Pier formwork, Rebar & Concrete pour

• Pier 2: V-Arms – Curing

• Pier 3: Install precast and remove cofferdam sheet

• Pier 4: Grout work and concrete pour

• Pier 5 (closest to Charlestown): Remove cofferdam sheet and concrete pour

• Installing, moving, and maintaining silt curtains and barges in the water

• Installing temporary bent

• Warehouse Pier and Column Repairs

• Steel erection begins on 8/18

Work Hours

• Most work will be done during the daytime (6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Work That Has Been Completed

• Prior to 8/8:

• Pier 4: Removal of cofferdam sheet

•Installed permanent fender piles

Travel Tips

The sidewalk over the temporary bridge and the Lovejoy Wharf stairs near Converse are open. The Boston Harborwalk under the bridge and eastern/harborside bridge sidewalk remain closed until rebuilt.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.