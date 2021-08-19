Hundreds Enjoy NEAD Family Fun Festival

Many residents and others fully enjoyed all the activities and events held during the North End Against Drugs (NEAD) 2021 North End Family Fun Festival.

The well-organized Festival had something to do for all ages throughout the week-long neighborhood festival.

A community block party that featured NEAD, DJ Amo, balloon art, NEMPAC, Transit and Boston Police, kids’ crafts, North End Health Center, RUFF, Paul Revere House, Century Bank, a reptile circus, City Hall Food Trucks, Boston Police Ice Cream Truck, an art this contest and a Harbor Cruise.

Free pizza, ice cream, water, prizes and giveaways were given out during the special event.

In addition, a family game night was held at The Greenway for boys and girls. Participants played lawn games like corn hole, wiffleball, jump rope and enjoyed free Italian slush.

A Boston Harbor Cruise took place, sponsored by Boston Harbor Cruise Lines.

An 18-team bocce tournament took place at the new courts at the park.

The annual LaFesta Baseball Exchange (a home and away) series between the NEAA Charges (13-15) and North Adams. The Dodges capture the series 3-0.

“Hundreds of people managed to participate in at least one of the activities held during the neighborhood festival,” NEAD President John Pregmon said. He thanked everyone for helping to make the community event the total success it turned out to