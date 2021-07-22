North Meadows Groundbreaking on The Greenway

Groundbreaking ceremonies recently took place for the upcoming North Meadows (formerly Parcel 2) development on The Greenway.

Boston’s newest park space is located between the North End, West End, Bulfinch Triangle and boarded by North Washington Street, Anthony “Rip”) Valenti Way and Beverly Street, the park is a site of constant reinvention.

Mayor Kim Janey and City officials break ground on the North Meadows development on The Greenway.

When the “Big Dig” highway was submerged it allowed the Rose Kennedy Greenway public park to be built.

North Meadows on The Greenway’s design will include historical signage in partnership with the Massachusetts Historical Commission.

“The value of urban open space has never been more evident and we are grateful to the many stockholders that partnered to create North Meadows on The Greenway said Greenway Conservancy Executive Director Chris Cook.

“Creating green open spaces is vital to ensuring residents’ physical and mental health and well-being,” said Mayor Kim Janey.

North Meadows is both a gateway and a pocket of open space for residents and visitors to the surrounding neighborhoods in the North End and West End, a commitment to making thoughtful enhancements along the entirety of The Greenway according to the Conservancy.

Attending the ceremony were: Conservancy and Greenway Business Improvement District (BID) leaders, Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler, Mayor Kim Janey, State Representative Aaron Michlewitz, State Senator Joe Boncore and Councilor Lydia Edwards.

BID members provided and leveraged enhancement funds to make this project and place making improvement possible.