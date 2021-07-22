Dr. Campo Named President of the MA Foot and Ankle Society

Dr. Frank Campo was recently named President of the Massachusetts Foot and Ankle Society (Massachusetts Podiatric Medical Association).

Dr. Campo has been with the organization for 34 years, 14 of which he served on the board, while he has been part of the executive board for 12 years. At various times, he served in the roles of the organization’s treasurer, secretary, and vice president before his latest appointment as president for a two-year term.

Dr. Frank Campo, the recently named President of the Massachusetts Foot and Ankle Society (Massachusetts Podiatric Medical Association).

“I’m very excited to lead Massachusetts,” said Dr. Campo. “I’m trying to change the scope of the podiatry practice in terms of what podiatrists can do in Massachusetts to [align] with the rest of the country.”

Of around 400 practicing podiatrists in the state of Massachusetts, 300 are members of the organization, he said.

Dr. Campo said he would regularly be meeting with state legislators, including the governor and mayor of Boston, in his role as president of the Massachusetts Foot and Ankle Society.

“It’s not to make podiatry political, but to raise awareness of podiatry in Massachusetts and awareness of podiatry in the medical community,” he said. “I’m honored that they chose me, and I will try my best to increase networking in podiatry, and to help other podiatrists.”

Besides his work with this organization, Dr. Campo also serves as the Medicare representative for podiatry in the state of Massachusetts. In this role, he offers assistance with medical coding, billing, and other issues, he said.

Dr. Campo is a graduate of Northeastern University, and received his Doctorate from William M. Scholl of Podiatric Medicine.

The grandson of Sicilian immigrants, Dr. Campo has been practicing Podiatry in the North End for 32 years, and in addition to his practice there, he also practices at the several Council on Aging facilities and nursing/rehabilitation centers on the Lower Cape.