Hundreds of community residents, students, families and supporters turned out for the grand opening of the newest North End Music and Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) located on Tileston Street.

A ribbon cutting ceremony, guided tours, creative visual artwork, speeches and performances occurred throughout the day.

NEMPAC Staff and community residents cuts the ribbon officially opening the new faciitlity on Tilestone Street.

The new state-of-the-art will allow hundreds of students, artists and audience members to participate in music and the performing arts for years to come according to NEMPAC.