North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center Receives Certification from Healthcare Accreditation Commission

Special to the Regional Review

North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center announced it has received accreditation for skilled nursing care and certification for post-acute care from The Joint Commission, a leading accreditor of nearly 21,000 healthcare institutions throughout the United States.

“The Joint Commission’s accreditation is an important validation of the high level of nursing care that the North End team regularly provides to its rehabilitation patients and long-term care residents,” said Sami Almadi, Senior Administrator of North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. “We are honored and proud of our entire medical team and nursing staff for this achievement.”

for its nursing care. Pictured from left are: Medical Director Dr. Masaya Higuchi) Administrator Sami Almadi, Director of Nursing Beth Fearon and Assistant Director of Nursing Beth King.

The 100-bed North End Rehab provides subacute rehab and 24/7 skilled nursing care with a comprehensive suite of clinical services including cardiopulmonary care, a dedicated ventilator unit, orthopedic rehabilitation, stroke recovery, diabetic care, wound care, IV therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Accreditation and certification from The Joint Commission is a voluntary, multi-phase application process that demands participation from the majority of the institution’s staff. The commission evaluates nursing homes, hospitals, doctor’s offices, surgery centers, behavioral health facilities, and providers of home care services for accreditation. North End Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center provides the North End neighborhood of Boston and surrounding communities with the highest levels of subacute short-term and comprehensive long-term care in a compassionate and caring environment. For more information, visit www.NorthEndRehab.com