North End COVID Update Listed

Last week, the North End’s weekly COVID-19 positive test rate was still under 1 percent for a fourth week in a row according to the latest data released by the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC).

According to the weekl;y report released last Friday 1,061 residents were tested and 0.04 percent were positive. This was a 90 percent drop from the 0.4 percent of residents that tested positive according to the BPHC.

Overall since the pandemic started 52,890 North End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, West End and Downtown residents have been tested for COVID-19 and the data shows that 6.7 percent of those tested were COVID positive. This was the same percentage reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

Citywide, the weekly positive test rate continues to decrease. According to the BPHC 13,064 residents were tested and 1 percent were COVID positive–this was a 9 percent decrease from the 1 percent positive test rate reported by the BPHC two weeks ago.

The BPHC data released last Friday showed North End, Beacon Hill, Back Bay, West End and Downtown had an infection rate of 631.1 cases per 10,000 residents, up 0.08 percent from the 630.6 cases per 10,000 residents reported two weeks ago.

An additional three residents became infected with the virus last week and the total number of cases in the area increased from 3,514 cases to 3,517 cases as of last Friday.

The statistics released by the BPHC as part of its weekly COVID19 report breaks down the number of cases and infection rates in each neighborhood. It also breaks down the number of cases by age, gender and race.

Citywide positive cases of coronavirus increased 0.25 percent last week and went from 70,628 cases to 70,810 confirmed cases in a week. Three additional Boston residents died from the virus last week and there are now 1,386 total deaths in the city from COVID.