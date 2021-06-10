Durgin Recipient of NEWRA Award

Daniel Durgin of Fulton Street was the newest recipient of the North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) “Good Neighbor” Award.

He was selected for the community award for “helping and caring for more people in the neighborhood than anyone can imagine,” said Janet Gilardi, Chair of the Award Committee.

Daniel Durgin and Janet Gilardi.

“He does this with all the love that his heart can hold,” Gilardi added.

“Originally from South Boston, Deann took to the North End like a trooper and is well deserving of this community award,” Gilardi noted.