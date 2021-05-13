UNIQLO Donates 75,000 AIRism Face Masks to BPS

This week, global retailer UNIQLO donated 75,000 AIRism face masks to Boston Public Schools (BPS). These protective face coverings will be distributed to BPS students, as well as teachers and faculty to provide a safe, healthy and productive learning environment. UNIQLO’s donation of AIRism face masks will provide the community with the personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to maintain their wellbeing throughout the summer and beyond.

On Thursday, May 6, BPS, in partnership with Boston After School & Beyond, announced a series of programs for students to access support services, academic recovery and acceleration initiatives, and other enrichment activities over the summer. These summer learning opportunities will be school-based, partner-based, and activity-based while serving all neighborhoods and offering a mix of in-person and remote opportunities. The AIRism face masks will be provided to students and staff at BPS summer learning sites.

“Boston Public Schools is providing enriching learning opportunities this summer to keep students engaged and to continue supporting their social and emotional well-being. We also remain committed to promoting the physical health and safety of our community members,” said BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius. “I am so thankful for this gracious donation from UNIQLO. The immense challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic require support from both the public and private sectors, and these 75,000 masks will help to ensure the safety of students and staff all summer long.”

UNIQLO’s award-winning AIRism face masks, which have received national and global attention since the product category’s launch in 2020, employ a triple-layer structure with the brand’s innovative AIRism mesh fabric enclosing a filter at the center of the masks. The AIRism face masks are machine-washable and available in three sizes to fit both children and adults.

“It is UNIQLO’s honor to support Boston Public Schools in helping to ensure that staff and students are safe and healthy,” said Daisuke Tsukagoshi, CEO of UNIQLO USA. “With this donation of AIRism face masks, and our commitment to ongoing support of local community, we look forward to continuing to serve the needs of our Boston friends and supporters with apparel that is designed to benefit people’s everyday lives.”

UNIQLO was introduced to BPS through its relationship with City of Boston Disability Commissioner Kristen McCosh, with whom the brand has worked with on the Commission’s annual hiring initiative called Disability Mentoring Day. “UNIQLO has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting persons with disabilities,” Commissioner McCosh said. “We look forward to reconnecting with them as businesses in Boston continue to reopen.”

Globally, Fast Retailing has provided close to 17.7 million surgical masks, 1.4 million isolation gowns, 472K AIRism innerwear, 2.3 million AIRism masks and close to 800K essential items free of charge.