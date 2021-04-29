NEAA Opening Day Baseball Season Off and Running

Baseball season officially opened in the North End on Sunday, April 25 at Puopolo Park with one Little League (Majors) and two Minor League games, according to North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Baseball Coordinator John Romano.
Five baseball programs have been organized by the NEAA for the 2021 season, Majors, Minor League, Instructional League, Dodgers traveling team and girls’ softball.
Little League sponsors are: Regional Review, Saint Anthony’s Feast Society and Saint Agrippina Feast Society.
Minor League (ages 6-8) teams and sponsors are: The Grasshoppers, North End Against Drugs (NEAD); The Raptors, North End Rehab and Nursing Home; The Muck Dogs, Bobby and Maria; and the Mud Cats, The Tomasone Club.
The Minor League will play a 12-game season starting at 10 a.m. and 12 noon.
Girls’ softball (age 9-14) program will play games at 2 p.m.. Two teams will complete the Lady Cubs and the Lady A’s. Sponsor is North End Boston Food Tour, Robert Agrippino. Teams will play 12-14 games and possibly additional games as the season progresses.
The Instructional program sponsored by the Boston Red Sox Foundation (boys and girls ages four and five) starts on Sunday, May 2 at 10:30 AM and runs for 8 weeks.
The NEAA Dodgers (13-15) traveling team will begin in mid-June and play throughout the summer participating in the very competitive Lou Tompkins Baseball League.
The Majors will have a two round playoff series starting in mid-June to crown the 2021 champions and the season will wrap up with the annual All-Star Game on June 26.
Once again, the Commissioner of the NEAA is Ralph Martignetti.
Coaches:
Instructional League:
Ralph Martignetti
Janine Martignetti
Trinity Martignetti
Carl Hall
Brad Scioletti
David Bilodeau
Tom Ryan
Minors Baseball:
Muckdogs Head Coach
Richie Perry
Muckdogs Assistant
Brian Trojan
Grasshoppers Head Coach
Rick Martignetti
Grasshoppers
Kevin O’Sullivan (Sully)
Raptors Head Coach
Matthew Krattenmaker
Raptors Assistant
Jim Gibbons
Raptors Assistant
Chris Filberto
Mudcats Head Coach
Brett Roman
Mudcats
Bruce Rosendahl
Girls Softball:
Lady Athletics Head Coach
Chuck Bilikas
Lady Athletics Assistant
Janine Martignetti
Lady Athletics Assistant
Carl Hall
Majors Baseball:
Indians Head Coach
John Pregmon
Cubs Head Coach
Jordan Bednar
Cubs Assistant
Tyler Hess
Cubs Assistant
Eric Howard
Cardinals Head Coach
Michael DelloRusso
Cardinals Assistant
John Pezzuto
Pre-Majors Clinic:
Chuck Bilikas
Dodgers Tompkins 15U
Kevin O’Sullivan (Sully)