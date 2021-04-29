NEAA Opening Day Baseball Season Off and Running

Baseball season officially opened in the North End on Sunday, April 25 at Puopolo Park with one Little League (Majors) and two Minor League games, according to North End Athletic Association (NEAA) Baseball Coordinator John Romano.

Five baseball programs have been organized by the NEAA for the 2021 season, Majors, Minor League, Instructional League, Dodgers traveling team and girls’ softball.

Little League sponsors are: Regional Review, Saint Anthony’s Feast Society and Saint Agrippina Feast Society.

Minor League (ages 6-8) teams and sponsors are: The Grasshoppers, North End Against Drugs (NEAD); The Raptors, North End Rehab and Nursing Home; The Muck Dogs, Bobby and Maria; and the Mud Cats, The Tomasone Club.

The Minor League will play a 12-game season starting at 10 a.m. and 12 noon.

Girls’ softball (age 9-14) program will play games at 2 p.m.. Two teams will complete the Lady Cubs and the Lady A’s. Sponsor is North End Boston Food Tour, Robert Agrippino. Teams will play 12-14 games and possibly additional games as the season progresses.

The Instructional program sponsored by the Boston Red Sox Foundation (boys and girls ages four and five) starts on Sunday, May 2 at 10:30 AM and runs for 8 weeks.

The NEAA Dodgers (13-15) traveling team will begin in mid-June and play throughout the summer participating in the very competitive Lou Tompkins Baseball League.

The Majors will have a two round playoff series starting in mid-June to crown the 2021 champions and the season will wrap up with the annual All-Star Game on June 26.

Once again, the Commissioner of the NEAA is Ralph Martignetti.

Coaches:

Instructional League:

Ralph Martignetti

Janine Martignetti

Trinity Martignetti

Carl Hall

Brad Scioletti

David Bilodeau

Tom Ryan

Minors Baseball:

Muckdogs Head Coach

Richie Perry

Muckdogs Assistant

Brian Trojan

Grasshoppers Head Coach

Rick Martignetti

Grasshoppers

Kevin O’Sullivan (Sully)

Raptors Head Coach

Matthew Krattenmaker

Raptors Assistant

Jim Gibbons

Raptors Assistant

Chris Filberto

Mudcats Head Coach

Brett Roman

Mudcats

Bruce Rosendahl

Girls Softball:

Lady Athletics Head Coach

Chuck Bilikas

Lady Athletics Assistant

Janine Martignetti

Lady Athletics Assistant

Carl Hall

Majors Baseball:

Indians Head Coach

John Pregmon

Cubs Head Coach

Jordan Bednar

Cubs Assistant

Tyler Hess

Cubs Assistant

Eric Howard

Cardinals Head Coach

Michael DelloRusso

Cardinals Assistant

John Pezzuto

Pre-Majors Clinic:

Chuck Bilikas

Dodgers Tompkins 15U

Kevin O’Sullivan (Sully)