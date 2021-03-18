Occupancy Change/Liquor License Transfer Approved By NEWNC

Thirty people participated in a virtual North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) March 8 public meeting that had two voting items of interest to the North End.

NEWNC voted 8-0 to supported a zoning change and a transfer of retail package store with an all-liquor license.

The Wild Duck, 94-96 Salem Street requested to transfer the retail package store with a full liquor license. Closing our 11 PM.

A request to change the zoning at 345-347 Hanover Street from a small retail store to a small real estate office.

NEWNC President Brett Roman announced that nomination papers for the upcoming election of six of the twelve seats open on the board.

He noted that papers can be picked up at the Nazzaro Community Center or online at newncboston.com and must be returned by May 3 for the May 15 election.

Candidates must secure forty signatures of residents to be placed on the ballot.

“Each year, six of the twelve seats on the board are up for election,” Roman said. “In order to conduct a public election, at least seven verified candidates must be on the ballot,” he added.

In past years, there were not enough candidates to have an election, all the candidates that filed validated nomination papers were automatically placed on the board.

Jesse Brackenbury, Executive Director of the Greenway Conservancy updated NEWNC on ongoing future plans for The Greenway. Brackenbury is leaving The Greenway for a position in New York.