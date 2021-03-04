North End Outdoor Dining Applications Being Accepted

A tentative deadline of March 15, has been established by the City of Boston for North End restaurants to submit applications for this season’s outdoor dining program, which was started in 2020 ensuring businesses have the opportunity to add services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to fully anticipate the accommodations needed due to high density of restaurants in the North End, the City has set a soft deadline for those planning to submit applications.

According to the City, “This deadline will help to better understand the impacts of the program relating to parking and curbside uses to the neighborhood and will also ensure that the air is consistency during the outdoor dining season.”

Owners that may need assistance submitting an application by the deadline can email [email protected]