Congressional Candidate Robbie Goldstein Outraises U.S. Congressman Stephen Lynch

Mass General physician Dr. Robbie Goldstein who is taking on nine-term incumbent U.S. Congressman Stephen Lynch in the 8th Congressional District outraised Lynch in the final weeks leading into the Sept. 1 Massachusetts Primary.

However, while Goldstien cleared over $175,000 and Lynch only $10,000 in the final fundraising push ahead of the primary, Lynch has outraised Goldstein $667,101 to $468,085 throughout the campaign. Lynch has also outspent Goldstein $634,429 to Goldstein’s $243,449.

Lynch also has $1.475 million cash on hand while Goldstein has $224,636.

A recent poll shows only a 7-point margin between Lynch and Goldstein, with the majority of voters favoring progressive policies. Goldstien is mounting a progressive challenge against the 19-year incumbent, who is arguably the most conservative of the Massachusetts delegation.

“Over the past two years, we have seen many long-term Democratic incumbents lose in primary election to candidates who are much more closely aligned with the district they are running in.” Reported Lincoln Park Strategies. “From New York to California to Missouri the pattern is clear, and in Massachusetts last election cycle we saw Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley defeat Congressman Mike Capuano in the 7th district. Two years later, the 8th district could follow the same pattern. Indeed, Dr. Robbie Goldstein is within striking distance of Congressman Stephen Lynch with three weeks to go before the primary election.”