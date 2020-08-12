Community News

NEW Health Provides Food Assistance

Beside the COVID-19 testing NEW Health is providing, in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot, they are also providing support facing food insecurity.

Call 617-643-8000 for testing and information on food assistance.

Friends Cancel Reunion

Girl Friends of the North End have canceled the of September 2020 Reunion and have scheduled for this September 2021.

NEW Health Operators Virus Testing

COVID-19 testing is being provided by NEW Health on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Nazzaro Community Center parking lot on North Bennet Street. For appointments call 617-643-8000.

Greenway Fitness Program

The 2020 Greenway fitness season, presented by Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Massachusetts includes in-person and virtual offerings from yoga to conditioning every Monday through Thursday and Saturday.

New safety precautions are in place for the park class

City Hall Open Two Days

Boston City Hall is only open two days a week, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Virtual Taste of NE

A virtual Taste of the North End will be held on Wednesday, September 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The special event helps many benefit community organizations.

BPL Readers Club

The Boston Public Library (BPL) has created the Future Readers Club, a program to help parents find simple, consistent and fun ways of reading to their babies, toddlers and pre-K children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the twenty-five branches reopen the program will be expanded to each site.

For details visit bpl.org/future-readers-club.

MBTA Expands Fall 2020 Bus Service

Due to ridership demand and to prevent crowding, the MBTA has expanded its fall 2020 bus service on twenty-threes routes.

Charlie tickets and cash fares will be lowered to Charlie Card levels, effective September 1.

New England Chef Featured

American Heritage Park will present New England Cuisine Chef Annie Copps via Zoom on Wednesday, August 26 at 10 a.m..

Copps is the author of The Little Local Main cookbook and a Little Taste of Cape Cod.

Summer Programs for Youth

Free Boston Center for Youth and Families is providing summer programs for youth ages seven and above.

Programs include: arts and computer activities, recreational programs, virtual field trips, workshops and other things to do.

Register at Boston.GOV/BCYF.

Outdoor Winery on The Greenway

Boston’s first outdoor wine garden, City Winery on The Greenway has opened for another season.

The regular hours of operation are Wednesdays and Fridays from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays from 1-9 p.m. and Sundays from 12-8 p.m. into the fall at Dewey Square.

Plastic Bag Extension

The City of Boston executive order to exempt all establishments from the plastic being an ordinance will stay in place until September 30.

Free Virtual Exercise Classes

Boston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting virtual dance party classes on Monday and Thursday evenings. Contact [email protected]

BCYF Summer Programs

The Boston Center for Youth and Families (BCYF) including the Nazzaro Center is offering teens some virtual programming.

Registration has opened for a variety of programs, designed and operated in accordance with the current public health guidelines.

Apply at Boston.Gov/BCYF.

Dogs Need to Get Out

A reminder from Responsible Urbanites for Fido (RUFF).

Dogs just like humans need to get out the house, get some exercise and fresh you.

Keeping canines active during the stay at home advisory is important to their health.

There are many walking areas in the North End on nearby that owners can venture to with their pets.

New Artwork on The Greenway

New artwork has been recently installed on The Greenway by the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, featuring works by Mexican American Master Folk Artist Calalina Delgrade-Trurk and British Artist Yirka Shonihare.

Artwork will be on display for one-year and will join 3 others already on display.

The Greenway Open Market Operating

The Greenway Open Market, operated by New England Open Markets, is currently in operation taking place every Saturday of the month and the third Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Market is a vibrant open-air artisan market.

Public Market Open on The Greenway

Boston Public Market at Dewey Square on The Greenway is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. throughout mid-November as a resource for fresh and local foods.

FOCCP Cancels Events for Summer

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park have canceled several events: July 18-September 12 lawn games, July 19-August 23 Sunday Night Movies and August 18 Sunset Harbor Cruise.