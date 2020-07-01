NEAD Awards Raymond and Michelina Costa Scholarships

Year after year, North End Against Drugs (NEAD) has presented scholarships and gift certificates to students in private and public schools through the non-profit organization’s Raymond and Michelina Costa Memorial Fund.

Through the generosity of several businesses and individuals, this year NEAD was able to award five – $500 scholarships to tuition based school students and 12 – $50 gift cards to public school students to help purchase school supplies.

“This year the Raymond and Michelina Costa Scholarship Program was proudly able to award $3,000 to help the youth of our community further their educational goals,” NEAD Board member Olivia Scimeca said. The Fund is named in memory of her parents.

“NEAD has always believed that education is a key piece to help in the battle to keep our children on the right path and away from the dangers of drugs and alcohol abuse,” President John Romano said.

“Education of our students plays an important role in the future of the neighborhood,” Romano said. “They deserved recognition and financial assistance.”

Contributors: A Taste of the North End – Donato Fratarolli, North End Waterfront.Com – Matt Conti, North Street Grille – Robin Sidell, North End Athletic Association – Louis Cavagnaro President, North End Against Drugs, Ted Tomasone and an Anonymous donor.

$500 Scholarship Winners:

Dani Pezzuto – Case Western Reserve University; Timothy Martin – Pine Manor College; Sophie Edelstein-Rosenberg – Florida Institute of Technology; Ezio Nicola Salimbeni – St. Mark’s School; Jacob Gunderson Crowley – Suffolk University.

$50 Gift Card Winners:

Eliot School Attendees:

Anna Carey, Thea Jacob, Daniel Fabbo Gibbons, Daniel Gentile, Daniela Morrellato, Avelina Fabbo Barrasso, Madeline Kim.

John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science Attendees: Thomas Blake, Daniel Scibeli, Tamerat Edelstein-Rosenberg.

Boston Latin Academy: Vera-Lyn Ruthier-Gomez.

Boston Latin School: Richard Bova.