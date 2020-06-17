Two North Enders Appointed to Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy Board of Directors

Two North Enders were recently nominated and appointed to the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy, the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway.

Both Conor Finley and Kirsten Hoffman of the North End were nominated by State Representative Aaron Michlewitz for a four and half year and two and half year term respectively to the Conservancy’s board of directors.

“In these challenging times, we are glad to have new members join our volunteer Board,” said Chair of the Greenway Conservancy Board and Director at Goulston & Storrs Doug Husid, . “Their diverse knowledge and experience, passion for The Greenway, and connections to our community will help the Conservancy’s continue to set the standard for great public spaces.”

At public Board meetings this spring, the Greenway Conservancy Board of Directors welcomed Finley and Hoffman.

Finley has held several roles at Liberty Mutual Insurance, most recently as a Customer Experience Consultant. He previously worked for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation in real estate and asset development, general services, and the capital budget office.

As a contributor to NorthEndWaterfront.com, he covered downtown development projects and community events.

Finley holds an undergraduate degree from Suffolk University and is currently pursuing his MBA at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business.

Residing in Boston’s North End, Finley serves on the planning committee for the annual fundraiser the North End Cornhole Classic, and is an avid runner.

Hoffman is General Counsel for Beacon Capital Partners and a resident of the North End. Hoffman has a background in archaeology and real estate law.

Her interest in the City of Boston’s history and architecture fuel her work as a member of the Boston Landmarks Commission and the Aberdeen Architectural Conservation District Commission. Hoffman is a member of the Friends of Cutillo Park. She holds a MA in Anthropology from the University of Arkansas and a JD from Harvard Law School.

“I am excited that the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy has people like Conor and Kirsten as board members. With upstanding people like them as members of the Board, I know that the Greenway will continue to thrive”, said Rep. Michlewitz.

While Executive Director of the Greenway Conservancy Jesse Brackenbury commented, “I’m delighted to be working with Conor and Kirsten. With their help, we will continue to make The Greenway a park that is welcoming to all.”