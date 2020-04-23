NEWNC Community Election in Jeopardy

For the first time since the inception of the North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) the community organization had to postpone its annual May election of board members until possible other options can be determined, if any are plausible.

Many reasons compelled the NEWNC Election Committee to cancel the May 16 public election starting with the COVID-19 pandemic, the closing of the election polling site (Nazzaro Center), social distancing and because candidates were unable to secure the 40 signatures of residents from Ward III, Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 to be placed on the ballot.

The Committee waited as long as possible to postpone the election but has indicated to the Review that some sort of decision on the status of the election will be made this week.

NEWNC President Brett Roman said, “Once a decision or plan is determined, NEWNC will make all the public notices available.”

Each year, 6 of the 12 seats on the Council become available for two-year terms. The other 6 members retain a one-year term.

Candidates must file nomination papers with the election committee verifying the signatures.

Ballots will be counted by the committee publicly at the polling site and announce once the total has been determined.

The public, including the candidates can be present when the ballots are counted and tabulated.

In case of a tie, a close result or a challenge by any candidate is requested, a recount will be taken for only the contested seats.

If there are not enough candidates that qualify for the number of seats available, all those that meet the requirements will automatically be placed as official members of the Council.