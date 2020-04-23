Columbus Park Open, New Game in Place, Playground Closed

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) have advised that while the park remains open, the playground is closed for social distancing programs related to COVID-19.

However, throughout the medical crisis the blue lighted trellis also remains open and a new hopscotch game is in place at the public park, designed by FOCCP Board Member and Art Curator Robyn Reed.

A second game is planned, on the sidewalk closer to the fountain, with a slightly different variation. It may already have been completed.

Reed has also created several other fun and welcoming arts installations in the park like the Tunnel of Love last February.

FOCCP welcomes everyone to enjoy Reed’s latest creation with family but encourages physical distancing for safety reasons.

Reed designed the “HOP” to look like an old analog computer screen display, making it looked dated on purpose. “I wanted it to look like retro,” she said.

She made the “HOP” grid out of cardboard template in five different colors of spray paint. FOCCP member Meredith Piscitelli helped Reed map out the grid and held the template while it was spray-painted.

Other FOCCP news, At-Large Board members Patricia Thiboutet and Rita Pagliuca are stepping down. “They have been invaluable members of the team,” the community group noted.

The 10th annual membership drive Social planned for Tia’s Restaurant had to be canceled, but support through membership can be completed online at www.foccp.org/membership or by mail at FOCCP, PO Box 130285, Boston, MA 02113.

Nomination papers for FOCCP’s election for Officers or Board of Directors At Large must be submitted by April 28, fourteen days prior to the May 12 monthly meeting.

Positions include: President, Vice President, Treasurer and Clerk.

Paper should include name, address and could have a statement about his or her candidacy.

The April monthly meeting was canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday, May 12. Subject to change.

The May 12 Playground Celebration has been canceled. No rescheduled date has been set at this time.

Several events are still scheduled in the park. List is as follows:

• June 3 – August 26 – Croquet.

• June 27 – Independence Celebration.

• July 18 – September 12 – Lawn Games.

• July 19 – August 23 – Sunday Night Movies.

• August 18 – Sunset Harbor Cruise.

• October 3 – Fall Festival.

• November 23 – Trellis Lighting Ceremony. Dates to be announced: Gardening Wednesdays and Sundays. Visit FOCCP’s website as dates may change