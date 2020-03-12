FOCCP Social/Membership Drive

Friends of Christopher Columbus Park (FOCCP) will hold its 10th annual membership social at Tia’s, 100 Atlantic Ave. from 6-8 p.m.

Membership is vital to helping FOCCP, in collaboration with the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, to maintain the well-used and beauty of the park and support all the fun events at the park throughout the year.

The park has become a signature place to be to enjoy a great view of the harbor, have a picnic, takes photos, sit down and read the paper, meet a friend of family members and participate in the many activities and events offered by FOCCP at the park.