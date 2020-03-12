DiPaolo Receives NEWRA Good Neighbor Award

North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) Good Neighbor Award was recently presented to restaurant owner Damien DiPaolo for his outstanding efforts to help keep the North End clean and healthy.

Janet Gilardi presents Good Neighbor Award to Damien DiPaola.

DiPaolo owns Carmelina’s Restaurant on Hanover Street and the newly opened Dominic’s on Salem Street.

“Damien has been awarded the NEWRA Good Neighbor Award for consistently striving for cleanliness here in the North End,” Gilardi said.

“He also encourages other businesses and residents to get involved with the clean Street endeavor,” she said. “He is well deserving of this community award.